Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $59,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.55. 261,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,709. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.04.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

