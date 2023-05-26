Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,135 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $62,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $309.13. 85,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,686. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.52.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

