Sei Investments Co. Sells 226,052 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tlwm grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,825.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 127,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $136.86. 1,528,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,745,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $399.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

