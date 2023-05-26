Sei Investments Co. Sells 93,427 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 93,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $82,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

