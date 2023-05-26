Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) & Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Financial Comparison

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Sendas Distribuidora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 11.53 Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.29 $236.31 million $0.78 14.65

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Kesko Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kesko Oyj and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Kesko Oyj on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.