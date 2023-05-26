Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 222,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 501,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

