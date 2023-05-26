SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.16.

S opened at $20.13 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

