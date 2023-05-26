Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

