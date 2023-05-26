Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $173.67 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

