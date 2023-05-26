Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $309.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.32.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

