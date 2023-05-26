Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

