Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Shares of CB opened at $190.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.