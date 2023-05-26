Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

