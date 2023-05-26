Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $247.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average of $292.04. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

