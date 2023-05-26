Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 1,527,808 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

