Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,051,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

