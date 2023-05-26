Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $272.40 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

