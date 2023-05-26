Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $302.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

