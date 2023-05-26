Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

