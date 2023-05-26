Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

AMT stock opened at $182.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

