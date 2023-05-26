Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.77 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

