Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,520 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

