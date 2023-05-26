Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,437 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,591,000 after acquiring an additional 695,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,154,000 after acquiring an additional 438,097 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

