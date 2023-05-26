Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.