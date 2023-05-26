Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.