ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $537.29. 289,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,752. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.12.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

