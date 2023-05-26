Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 864.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 58,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.17. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $24.19.
Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $21.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.
