ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 292050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.18. The company has a market cap of C$169.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.19 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 EPS for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

