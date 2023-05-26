Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) CEO Greg Kress Purchases 50,000 Shares

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) CEO Greg Kress acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shapeways Price Performance

Shapeways stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.