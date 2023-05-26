Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
