Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

