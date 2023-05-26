Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $54.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,689,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

