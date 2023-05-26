Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.90) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,490 ($18.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,452 ($18.06) on Thursday. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 859 ($10.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,474 ($18.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,167.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,843 ($30,899.25). In other Hill & Smith news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,899.25). Also, insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,625 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,456 shares of company stock worth $9,996,915. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

