Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Drops By 68.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE ASA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.27.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
