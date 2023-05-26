Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Drops By 68.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ASA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

