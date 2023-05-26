Short Interest in Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Rises By 340.0%

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astika Stock Up 4.6 %

ASKH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Astika has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses related to textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on January 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

