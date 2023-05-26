Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Increases By 308.3%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASX Trading Up 2.0 %

ASXFY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. ASX has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

