Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 48.6%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. Equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.