Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Increases By 176.9%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MUA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,419. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
