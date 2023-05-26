Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rises By 300.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.83. 12,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.