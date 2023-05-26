Short Interest in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Declines By 96.6%

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C5 Acquisition by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 160,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

C5 Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 1,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. C5 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

