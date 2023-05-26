Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Expands By 300.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

