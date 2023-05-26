Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Expands By 177.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CEM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,303. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.