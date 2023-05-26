Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Expands By 177.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CEM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,303. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
