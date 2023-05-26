Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Grows By 457.1%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.0 %
DTRUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daimler Truck (DTRUY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.