Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Grows By 457.1%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Down 1.0 %

DTRUY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.