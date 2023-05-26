Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 92.7%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 307,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

