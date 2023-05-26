Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 437.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
FITBI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 10,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,833. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.
