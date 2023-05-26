Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 437.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

FITBI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 10,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,833. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

