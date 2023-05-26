Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Drops By 44.4%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,684.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of FWAC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

