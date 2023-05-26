Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 449.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 449.2% from the April 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 555,589 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 445.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 193,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 173,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,765,000 after buying an additional 143,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $10,804,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ QQEW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.49. 149,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,364. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $102.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

