Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Grows By 153.6%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the April 30th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Glencore Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 974,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Glencore has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Glencore Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glencore Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.40) to GBX 625 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.71) to GBX 610 ($7.59) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

