Short Interest in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Decreases By 88.9%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTAC remained flat at $10.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

