Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 69.7%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.91. 547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

