Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Expands By 100.0%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCVI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 796,649 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 1,638,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. 25,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.57.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.